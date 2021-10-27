Three children and woman in hospital after crash

Three children and a woman in her 20s have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services responded shortly after 3pm to the incident in Carluke.

Inspector William Broatch, from Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “Around 3.10pm, police were called to James Street in Carluke, at the junction with Kirkton Street, following a report of a road crash involving a car and four pedestrians – a woman and three children.

“The pedestrians are all being conveyed to hospital for treatment.”

The woman, in her 20s, and three children have been taken to hospital following the crash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police said emergency services remain at the scene and local diversions are in place.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 15:07hrs to attend an incident on Kirkton Street, Carluke and dispatched 10 resources to the scene.

“One female in her twenties and three children have been transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.”

Emergency services are still on the scene following the collision (Andrew Milligan/PA)