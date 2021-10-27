Teenager charged with murdering two boys

A teenager has been charged with the murder of two boys following a disturbance in Essex early on Sunday.

Frankie Watson, 19, of Baker Street, Orsett, Essex, has been remanded to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men – a 20-year-old from Grays and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon – who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail to November 19, and a 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Regency Court in Brentwood at around 1.30am on Sunday. Two teenagers later died, while a third person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Four other people arrested over the incident, a 20-year-old man from South Ockendon and three men from Grays aged 19, 20, and 49, have been told they face no further action, Essex Police said.

The force added that officers have seized some 200 hours of CCTV footage and spoken to more than 20 people as part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, who is leading the investigation, previously said police believe it was an isolated incident and “there isn’t a risk to the wider public”, saying the area is safe and such incidents are rare.

He said a police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues and appealed for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.