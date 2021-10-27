Spiking victim hopes nightclub boycott will help others feel heard

One victim of spiking said she hopes a boycott of the UK’s nightclubs will help other victims “feel that they’ve been listened to”.

Dozens of local Instagram pages have been created to spread the news of the Girls Night In campaign, where women from various university cities will stay in, “spreading awareness and challenging clubs” to keep people safe.

It comes after hundreds of cases, including drink spiking and injections, were reported in recent months.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

“I woke up and I was so distraught… I just remember running out to the hospital lobby crying,” the 21-year-old recalled.

Ms Mirosevic-Sorgo said her university’s Student Union had only sold 60 tickets for its own Wednesday night event, which she says shows people are behind the boycott.

“Normally 3,000+ people go out on a Wednesday, so we’re quite happy that people are actually taking this seriously,” the English and sports science student said.

“On one side, we want to stand in solidarity with the past, present, and future (victims) of spiking, and on the other hand, it’s to make a stand against nightlife hosts and events – to say, ‘it’s really not good enough.’

“And just to make those who have been spiked feel that they’ve been listened to.”

Petra Mirosevic-Sorgo, a student at Loughborough University, said the boycott is to help victims of spiking ‘feel listened to’ (Petra Mirosevic-Sorgo)

Dale Garlick, 29, of Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on December 1, a spokeswoman for Tameside Magistrates’ Court said.

Greater Manchester Police said the force received a report in September from a woman who said that at some time during a night out in Stalybridge days earlier her drink had been spiked and she had been raped.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across various parts of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, plus 24 reports of some form of injection.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton during the past week.