Bullet suspected to have killed cinematographer recovered, Santa Fe sheriff says

A “lead projectile” believed to have been fired from the gun used on the film set where a cinematographer was killed has been recovered, the Santa Fe county sheriff has said.

Halyna Hutchins was killed last week after being accidentally shot by the actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Western movie Rust in New Mexico.

Director Joel Souza was also injured, though he is now recovering after leaving hospital.

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer (Seth Wenig/AP)

The projectile, “apparently the same round” that killed Hutchins, is suspected to be a live round, but sheriff Mendoza said that cannot be confirmed until it undergoes further testing.

About 500 rounds of ammunition have been recovered from the set, the sheriff said, adding it is still too early to say if criminal charges will be filed.

Ms Carmack-Altwies said a “complete and thorough investigation is critical” but “if the facts and evidence and law support charges then I will initiate prosecution at that time”.

Asked about Baldwin, the district attorney said “all options are on the table at this point”.

“We cannot answer that question yet until we complete a more thorough investigation.

“No-one has been ruled out at this point.”

Baldwin previously said he is heartbroken by the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Two people handled the revolver, described by the district attorney as an “antique-era appropriate gun”, before it was given to Baldwin, the sheriff said.

They were armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls, according to authorities.

They and Baldwin have been cooperative, the sheriff added.

The investigation into a fatal on-set shooting involving the actor Alec Baldwin is ongoing (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FBI experts will make the final determination but the sheriff said he suspects more live rounds will be confirmed.

He refused to speculate on how they could have come to be found on the set.

An assistant director handed Baldwin, 63, the firearm and shouted “cold gun”, indicating it was safe, court records show.

Police were called at about 2pm local time on October 21 to reports of a shooting on the set at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Hutchins, 42, was a rising star cinematographer and her death has stunned Hollywood and launched an industry-wide debate on on-set safety.

Production on Rust has been paused while police investigate the incident and producers have reportedly opened an internal probe into the fatal shooting.