World’s first postage stamp expected to fetch up to £6m at auction

The world’s first postage stamp, hailed as the most important piece of philatelic history in existence, will go under the hammer in an auction at Sotheby’s.

The Penny Black, the earliest securely dated example of the very first postage stamp, is expected to fetch between £4 million and £6 million when it is sold at Sotheby’s in December as part of the Treasures collection.

The unused stamp, which transformed communication, is part of a document from the archive of leading British postal reformer Robert Wallace, dated from 1840.

The Wallace Document (Sotheby’s)

The stamp’s identification began when British businessman and philatelist Alan Holyoake came into the possession of The Wallace Document, to which the stamp is attached, almost 10 years ago.

The stamp is part of the historic document (Sotheby’s)

“This is the first ever stamp, the precursor to all stamps, and unequivocally the most important piece of philatelic history to exist.

“Though there are many hugely important stamps in collections both public and private around the world, this is the stamp that started the postage system as we know it.