UK’s net zero plans at risk ‘unless energy grid charges reviewed in Scotland’

The UK Government should review energy grid charges in Scotland if it does not want to jeopardise its own net zero plans, SNP MP Alan Brown has said.

The MP for Kilmarnock and Loudoun put forward in the House of Commons a bill that seeks to completely overhaul the grid charging structure within the UK.

The charging regime means that renewable generators in Scotland pay higher costs to connect their electricity to the National Grid than those in other parts of Great Britain or Europe.

Mr Brown told the House: “What is the point of the UK Government bragging about a net zero target of 2050 and a plan to decarbonise by 2035 when they do not seem capable to see the bigger picture?”

Alan Brown seeks to overhaul the grid charging structure (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Brown also noted that having the highest geographical charges in Europe “creates an uneven playing field” when looking for investment, as the majority of European countries do not have locational charges.

He went on: “The ones that do, charge way, way less than what is enforced in Scotland. If I developed a grid-connected turbine in each of the following countries: Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Austria, France, Slovakia, Romania and Belgium, than the combined locational charges for these nine turbines across nine countries would be less than the charges imposed on a single turbine in the north of Scotland.”