The Queen’s busy October schedule

The Queen maintained her typically busy schedule in October up until she was told to rest by doctors and cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland around a week ago.

Here is what the 95-year-old monarch has been up to since the start of October:

– October 6: The Queen holds two virtual audiences at Windsor with the Greek ambassador and the ambassador for Belize.

The Queen meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

– October 7: The Queen, with the Earl of Wessex, launches the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

– October 12: The Queen, accompanied by the Princess Royal, attends a Westminster Abbey service of thanksgiving to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

She uses a walking stick at the abbey, the first time she has done so at a major event.

– October 13: The monarch has a face-to-face audience with pianist Dame Imogen Cooper to present her with the Queen’s Medal for Music. She also holds three other audiences.

The Queenaddresses the Senedd inside the Siambr (Chamber) (Andrew Matthews/PA)

– October 16: The Queen enjoys a day at the races at Ascot, and presents the trophy after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes during the Qipco British Champion Day.

– October 18: She holds a virtual audience with the new Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro.

– October 19: The Queen has three engagements, two virtual audiences with the Japanese ambassador and the EU ambassador, and then hosts an evening reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

– October 20: The Queen is under strict orders to rest and “reluctantly” cancels a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

– October 21: Buckingham Palace confirms the Queen spent the previous night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”.

The Queen appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador from the Republic of Korea (Victoria Jones/PA)

– October 24: The monarch misses a church service at Windsor.

– October 26: The Queen carries out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, her first official engagements since she was ordered to rest by doctors.

Later, Buckingham Palace announces the Queen has “reluctantly decided” not to attend a Cop26 reception in Glasgow on November 1.