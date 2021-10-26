Joan Armatrading jokes that she has been ‘levelled up’ with a CBE

Celebrated singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading joked she had been “levelled up” after being made a CBE and said she did not understand those who criticised the honours system.

Armatrading, known for a string of popular records in the 1970s and 80s, acknowledged some recipients had an issue with the word empire associated with the honours, and its connotations with colonialism.

But she described her CBE as “fantastic” although the musician joked she referred to it as “Commander of British Excellence – that works for me, empire doesn’t come into it”.

The musician has been a prolific artist since the release of her 1972 debut, Whatever’s For Us, releasing more than 20 studio albums and notching up memorable songs like Love And Affection and Drop The Pilot.

Joan Armatrading is made a CBE by the Princess Royal Jonathan Brady/PA

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Every country awards its citizens some kind of an appreciation thing which says ‘this is what we think of what you’ve been doing, have this’, and I don’t understand people who think that’s a problem.

“We know that the empire doesn’t exist, we know that, that’s all gone, it doesn’t exist, it used to. We all know that wasn’t quite the right thing to do, we all know that, but that doesn’t mean the country can’t reward its citizens still.