Heathrow’s pandemic losses hit £3.4bn

Heathrow’s losses from the Covid-19 pandemic have hit £3.4 billion.

The west London airport said it is continuing to lose money despite reducing its operating costs by more than 30%.

But it insisted it has the “financial strength” to survive “until the market recovers”, with £4.1 billion of cash.

Proposals announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week to allow the airport to increase passenger charges by up to 76% “do not go far enough to ensure financeability”, Heathrow claimed.

The CAA is planning to raise the cap on the average charge per passenger over the next five years to between £24.50 and £34.40.

Heathrow’s chief executive is looking to ‘pent-up demand’ being unleashed (Steve Parsons/PA)

The airport’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “We are on the cusp of a recovery which will unleash pent-up demand, create new quality jobs and see Britain’s trade roar back to life – but it risks a hard landing unless secured for the long-haul.