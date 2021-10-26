Heathrow’s pandemic losses hit £3.4bn

Heathrow’s losses from the Covid-19 pandemic have hit £3.4 billion.
The west London airport said it is continuing to lose money despite reducing its operating costs by more than 30%.
But it insisted it has the “financial strength” to survive “until the market recovers”, with £4.1 billion of cash.
Proposals announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week to allow the airport to increase passenger charges by up to 76% “do not go far enough to ensure financeability”, Heathrow claimed.
The CAA is planning to raise the cap on the average charge per passenger over the next five years to between £24.50 and £34.40.
The airport’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “We are on the cusp of a recovery which will unleash pent-up demand, create new quality jobs and see Britain’s trade roar back to life – but it risks a hard landing unless secured for the long-haul.
“To do that, we need continued focus on the global vaccination programme so that borders can reopen without testing; we need a fair financial settlement from the CAA to sustain service and resilience after 15 years of negative real returns for investors; and we need a progressively increasing global mandate for sustainable aviation fuels so that we can protect the benefits of aviation in a world without carbon.”