Eight suing City after Bennell abuse have not found ‘closure’ – judge told

Eight men who sued Manchester City after saying they were abused by former scout Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago have not found “closure”, a lawyer has told a High Court judge at a trial.

James Counsell QC, who is leading the men’s legal team, has told Mr Justice Johnson that in most cases the men’s symptoms were “now worse”.

The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, have made damages claims against Manchester City and say Bennell abused them when they were playing youth football in the north-west of England more than 30 years ago.

They say Bennell was operating as a Manchester City scout and want damages from the club.

A general view of the Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium PA/Martin Rickett

Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.

Manchester City dispute claims made by the men.

The judge has heard that Bennell, who worked as a coach at Crewe Alexandra, is serving a 34-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions – four in the UK and one in the US – and being held at Littlehey prison near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

He said there were reasons why proceedings had not been brought earlier.

Mr Counsell said the men had been very young when abused and had been traumatised.

He said they had feared bullying and worried that disclosure would damage their chances of becoming professional footballers.