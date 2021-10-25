Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,478 new cases in the seven days to October 21, the equivalent of 1,273.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 602.4 in the seven days to October 14.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 649.8 to 1,213.9, with 850 new cases.

Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire has the third highest rate, up from 484.4 to 1,212.9, with 1,172 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (598.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (593.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Tewkesbury (up from 484.4 to 1,212.9)

Cheltenham (602.4 to 1273.7)

Stroud (607.9 to 1,202.6)

Blaenau Gwent (649.8 to 1,213.9)

Swindon (580.6 to 1,112.3)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 14.