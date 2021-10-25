Javid says he’ll wear a mask on Budget day but backs off advice to fellow Tories

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has committed to wearing a mask in the Commons when it is packed on Budget day but declined to repeat his call for Tory colleagues to cover up.

Mr Javid said on Monday that wearing a mask in the crowded chamber is a “personal decision” for ministers and backbenchers.

The Cabinet member took No 10 by surprise last week when he told a press conference that Conservatives MPs should “set an example” by ending their stance of not wearing masks.

“If I’m in the chamber on Budget day, given it will be packed, I will be, yes,” Mr Javid told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The guidelines are clear, it’s for people to make a personal decision on how they see the risk of them and those around them, and this is obviously a workplace setting, so it’s going to be a decision for them, but I can speak for myself.”

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg last week insisted Tories do not need to wear masks in Parliament because with their “convivial, fraternal spirit” they know each other well.

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Jonathan Brady/PA)