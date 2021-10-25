Insulate Britain renews roadblock campaign in central London

??3 locations across the city of London are currently blocked by #InsulateBritain

We demand a meaningful statement that the government shall insulate the UK housing stock

Why should we wait until millions have lost their homes, are fighting for water or starving to death?

— Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) October 25, 2021