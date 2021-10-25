Essex Police release details of eight men held in double murder probe

Police have released the details of eight men being questioned on suspicion of murder after two teenage boys died in Essex.

Officers were called to Regency Court in Brentwood at about 1.30am on Sunday and found three people had been injured, including two teenagers who later died from their injuries.

The third person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The eight men are aged between 19 and 49, Essex Police said on Monday.

All are from Essex, with five from the town of Grays, two from South Ockendon and one from Brentwood.

Essex Police, whose investigation into the deaths is ongoing, said they would await the results of the examinations before releasing the boys’ identities.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Stuart Truss said: “At the moment, we are exploring numerous lines of enquiry which include assessing hours of CCTV which show the area in question.

“We also have specially-trained family liaison officers in place who are continuing to support the boys’ families.

“I am also echoing an appeal for anyone who was in the Crown Street area of Brentwood between 10pm on Saturday and 5am on Sunday morning to come forward and speak to us if they have not already done so.”

The scene at Regency Court in Brentwood (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mark MacIntosh told the PA news agency he had only just arrived home before he heard shouting and screaming coming from the nearby residence.

“I came in five minutes before I heard the shouts and screams,” he said.

“I said should I go down as I usually do if I think there’s something serious but I couldn’t hear.”

He said he paced around his flat wondering what he should do.

“Now, as I reflect I realise that what I heard was somebody yelling out in pain who may have lost his life shortly thereafter.”

A forensic officer at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA)

They were allowed through the police cordon to leave the flowers outside.

One teenage girl burst into tears as they approached the scene.

Another mourner refused to speak to the press, saying: “I don’t know anything.”

A visible policing presence will continue in Brentwood over the coming days to reassure the community, Essex Police said.