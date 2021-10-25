Boris Johnson admits to doubts about success of Cop26 climate summit

Boris Johnson admitted he fears the major international climate change summit he will host from Sunday could fail to make the progress needed.

The Prime Minister will welcome world leaders to Glasgow for the United Nations Cop26 summit but said it was “touch and go” whether key goals would be met.

“We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century,” he said.

“And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need.

“It’s touch and go.”

Mr Johnson said “peer pressure” at the UN summit could force some nations into action.

But with some major world leaders including China’s Xi Jinping expected to stay away due to the state of the coronavirus pandemic the chances of that tactic being a success may be limited.

The fight against climate change affects us all, but has an even greater impact on the next generation. I’m hosting a #KidsPressConference with @TanyaMSteele, CEO of @WWF_UK on what action they want to see leaders take on climate change ahead of @COP26. https://t.co/IRw0fzPAAy — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 25, 2021

Mr Johnson acknowledged “it’s very, very far from clear that we will get the progress that we need” although he praised Australia for the “heroic” decision to commit to net zero by 2050.

The Prime Minister, who was questioned by schoolchildren in Downing Street, hit out at Coca-Cola as being one of 12 corporations “producing the overwhelming bulk of the world’s plastics”.

He told a children’s press conference on the climate crisis: “There are about 12 companies at the moment, 12 big corporations, that are producing the overwhelming bulk of the world’s plastics.

“Big famous drinks companies that you may know but I won’t name. I don’t know why not, but I won’t name them.”

Having said he would not name any of the firms, he then continued: “Coca-Cola, for instance, and others, which are responsible for producing huge quantities of plastic, and we’ve got to move away from that and we’ve got to find other ways of packaging and selling our stuff.”

Mr Johnson said recycling plastic “doesn’t work” as he stressed the need to reduce the amount of the material that is used.

During a press conference at No 10 he said: “Recycling isn’t the answer. Recycling… it doesn’t begin to address the problem.”

He said “the only answer” was “we’ve all got to cut down on our use of plastic”.

Appearing alongside Mr Johnson, WWF UK’s chief executive Tanya Steele said: “We have to reduce, we have to reuse – I do think we need to do a little bit of recycling, PM, and have some system to do so.”