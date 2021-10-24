Investment topping more than £20 billion announced ahead of Budget

There may not be many surprises left when Rishi Sunak delivers his second Budget in a year on Wednesday, after a number of announcements totalling more than £20 billion were made over the weekend.

The Chancellor will head to the Commons with a focus on levelling up transport links outside London, research and development in health, and a “skills revolution”.

It will be the second time this year he has stood in front of MPs and updated them on the state of the nation’s finances after the 2020 Budget was delayed until March due to the coronavirus.

Some big-ticket items for investment already announced include:

– £7 billion for areas outside of London to “level up” transport;

– £5 billion for health-related research and development, including towards genome sequencing and tackling health inequalities;

– £3 billion to drive a “skills revolution”;

– A £1.4 billion fund to funnel money into key innovative sectors and a new talent network to woo foreign talent into UK industries;

– £850 million to “breathe life” back into cultural hotspots;

– £700 million for a new fleet of patrol boats for Britain’s borders;

– £700 million to improve sports and youth clubs;

– £560 million to provide personalised maths coaching;

– £500 million towards support for families and children, including new family hubs;

– £435 million for crime prevention and the Crown Prosecution Service, part of which aims to improve the response to rape and sexual assault cases, and;

– £5 million for cutting-edge treatments for veterans.

Writing in the Sun on Sunday, Mr Sunak said “there are positive signs that we’re on the road to recovery” after the havoc wrought on public finances by Covid-19.

He said: “Coronavirus has meant our economy has taken a hit. And in order to recover strongly, we need to be responsible because everything comes at a cost.

“And the money we spend is yours, the taxpayer’s money, not anyone else’s.

“Earlier this year, I said I would be honest with the country about the challenges we face to ensure our public finances get back on to a strong footing.”

He added: “The experiences of the last 18 months have made me more certain of how important a strong and resilient economy is.

“That is why this week’s Budget and Spending Review will set out a plan to deliver the people’s priorities, support business, help our recovery, ease pressures on the cost of living but also to strengthen the public finances – so we have a stronger economy for the British people.”

The biggest investment announced so far has been into transport, with metro mayors being handed billions over five years to overhaul transport systems outside of London.

The move was welcomed by mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham who succeeded in securing more than £1 billion to develop his Bee Network of London-style transport.

Some £3 billion of investment will go to post-16 education but also to adults later in life.

And the £1.4 billion Global Britain Investment Fund will hand out grants to encourage internationally mobile companies to invest in the UK’s critical industries, including life sciences and automotive.

She said: “This scheme hits the spot when it comes to some of our most innovative industries in the UK.

“Businesses will be hopeful that there will be more to come from the Chancellor next week to help get firms investing.”

Wednesday will also see the Chancellor announce through the spending review the money to be handed to the key Government departments over the next three years.