Eight held in murder probe after deaths of two boys

8 people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 2 teenage boys died this morning in #Brentwood.

We received a number of calls to Regency Court at about 1.30am.

We arrived and found 3 people had been injured. Sadly 2 of that group have now died.https://t.co/tHBpDOS6R1

— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 24, 2021