First military airlifts since Kabul evacuation bring more Afghans to UK

More than 100 Afghans have arrived in the UK after being airlifted out of a neighbouring country by the RAF.

Two evacuation flights arrived in the UK carrying Afghans and British nationals, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

While repatriation flights and individual relocations have been taking place since the end of August, the two airlifts were the first military relocations since the end of the evacuation from Kabul, known as Operation Pitting.

“As I made clear at the time, our commitment to the Afghan people did not end there. We are determined to do right by those who supported our Armed Forces for so many years and others who are at risk.

“These flights mark the beginning of what will be an enduring effort to relocate and support those who need our help.”

Ben Wallace said the UK has a commitment to the Afghan people (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The department said those on board – vulnerable Afghans who fall under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) who are eligible for relocation to the UK, and British nationals – will now receive support if needed.