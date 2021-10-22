Pro-cyclist performs stunt on wind turbine to raise awareness of climate change

A man has cycled across the blade of a wind turbine in order to raise awareness of climate change.

Ahead of UN climate change conference Cop26, Scottish pro-cyclist Danny MacAskill cycled across the turbine, a stunt which has never been attempted before.

He also did a series of tricks at a renewable energy factory, to demonstrate how much of the world’s energy that currently originates from renewable sources.

“I will say that fibreglass and bike tyres don’t go that well together, it’s slippy stuff.

“I made this film for Cop26 and I didn’t realise how abundant renewable energy is … It’s a good feeling knowing renewable energy is taking off and the balance is changing.

“Hopefully the planet can start healing.”

Mr MacAskill said the planet needs to start ‘healing’ (The Climate Games/Danny MacAskill)

The cycle across the wind turbine blade was the final stunt in the series.