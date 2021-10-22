Police seek help to identify fan who made ‘racist gesture’ at Newcastle game

Police investigating an alleged racist gesture at a Premier League game have released a photo of a fan they want to identify.

Northumbria Police said the fan gestured towards Tottenham Hotspur fans at Newcastle United’s St James’s Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United is supporting the inquiry and has vowed to take the “strongest action” against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour.

Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “As a force, we do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities.



“Ever since we were made aware of this alleged incident, we have been working closely with Newcastle United and our partners as part of a full and thorough investigation.

“Our inquiries are ongoing.

“While I know that this image has already been circulated widely across social media, I would ask the public to work with us and take a close look at the man pictured.



“We want him to come forward and assist our inquiries.

“I would encourage the man, or anybody who believes they know him, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”



A Newcastle United spokesperson added: “Our message is clear – football is for everyone.

“Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.



“Newcastle United will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.”