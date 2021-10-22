Nine in 10 university students have had Covid jab, survey finds

Nine in 10 university students have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, a report suggests.

Only 7% of students said they have not been vaccinated against coronavirus – and of these, the majority (58%) said they are “fairly or very” unlikely to have the jab, according to an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey.

The poll, of 980 university students in England between September and October, suggests more than half (53%) who have been vaccinated think Covid-19 poses a major or significant risk to them.

The findings come after university students recently returned to campuses across the UK for more in-person lessons and social activities.

(PA Graphics)

Experimental figures from the ONS suggest a majority (53%) of students believe their academic performance has been significantly or majorly affected since the start of the pandemic.

On vaccination, 90% of students said they had already been jabbed against Covid-19 at least once – with more students reporting having had two doses (78%) than one (12%).

Nearly half (49%) of students reported trying to keep a two-metre distance from people outside their household always or most of the time, while 55% said they had taken a Covid-19 test in the past week.