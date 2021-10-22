Mother and teenage son remain critical after Ayr explosion

A mother and son remain in critical condition following an explosion which destroyed a house in Ayr.

A family of four were taken to hospital following the blast on Monday evening in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, which could be heard for miles around.

Police said a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy remain in a critical condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

A 47-year-old man is in a stable condition in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University hospital, while an 11-year-old boy is also stable at the Royal Hospital for Children.

Debris was scattered across a wide area in the blast (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, South Ayrshire Council, the Health and Safety Executive and energy firm SGN are all involved in the investigation.

Chief Inspector Derrick Johnston, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: “Our thoughts are very much with those injured in the explosion, their families and people in the community who have been displaced from their homes. I would like to thank everyone for their patience.

“All partner agencies are working together to find out the cause but this is a complex incident and finding answers will take time. I can assure the public that we are working hard to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101.

One house has been demolished as work continues to make the area safe following the explosion and the council has said one or two other properties may also need to be demolished.

Several homes in the area were badly damaged (Jane Barlow/PA)

The council said: “The emergency services are in direct contact with the residents of the four homes at the epicentre of the blast which have been, or may still require to be, demolished.

“The emergency services have been able to retrieve personal items for the residents of one of the homes, however, the area is still unaccessible.

“Over the next few days we will provide a letter to households in the area affected to provide advice and further information in relation to any repairs required to their home.”

Anyone affected by the incident who needs information or support is asked to call 0300 123 0900.