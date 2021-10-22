In Pictures: Henry VIII and his wives turn into pumpkins

Hampton Court Palace staff have got creative with their vegetables.

Visitors to Hampton Court Palace will get a history lesson with a difference this half term.

To celebrate Halloween and the palace’s famous former residents, pumpkins have been transformed into royalty to entertain and educate guests.

Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Palace host Aurora Heimsath with pumpkins bearing the face of Henry VIII and his wives (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Palace gardener Justine Howlett adds some finishing touches (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
The pumpkins will provide a spooky addition to the palace’s Halloween decorations (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard were both executed (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Hampton Court Palace was built by Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, the chief minister of Henry VIII (Steve Parsons/PA)
