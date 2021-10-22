In Pictures: Henry VIII and his wives turn into pumpkins

Visitors to Hampton Court Palace will get a history lesson with a difference this half term.
To celebrate Halloween and the palace’s famous former residents, pumpkins have been transformed into royalty to entertain and educate guests.
Hampton Court Palace staff have got creative with their vegetables.
