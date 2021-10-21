Police investigate after laser shone at Royal Navy helicopter

Police are warning that the consequences could have been catastrophic after a laser was directed at a Royal Navy helicopter.

The incident happened while the Royal Navy Merlin helicopter was on a training flight off North Ayrshire, with four crew on board.

The chief pilot reported that the aircraft was in a low-altitude hover over the sea off Stevenston, North Ayrshire, when a laser temporarily distracted the flight crew.

Police are investigating and appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 11.15pm on Monday October 4.

“We would like to remind people that matters such as this are taken very seriously by both Police Scotland and Scottish Courts Service.

“The pilot noted the laser beam to be coming from the Stevenston Point area.