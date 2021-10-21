Garraway thanks Charles for support during her husband’s Covid battle

Television presenter Kate Garraway appears to have revealed that the Prince of Wales is the mystery royal who supported her during her husband’s coronavirus battle.

When Garraway met Charles at a Prince’s Trust awards event she thanked him for writing to her, and told the future king her partner Derek Draper “did improve”.

The Good Morning Britain host had previously said a member of the royal family had sent her a letter that included an offer of help from a royal physician for her husband.

The identity of the member of the monarchy was not revealed in her memoir Kate Garraway: The Power Of Hope.

Kate Garraway during the Prince’s Trust event (Tim P. Whitby/PA)

“You wrote to me and gave me help, so thank you very much… and he did improve.”

In her book, the television presenter had written: “One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician.

“How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal.”

Garraway has also received praise and critical acclaim following the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which showed her family life while her husband spent a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus.