App to help people eat better and exercise more will launch next year

A new app helping people to eat better and exercise more will launch next year, the Government has announced.

From January 2022, a pilot will see users wearing wrist-worn devices giving them personalised health advice, such as increasing their step count, eating more fruit and vegetables and decreasing portion size.

They will collect points for healthy behaviour, unlock rewards such as gym passes, clothes or food vouchers and discounts for shops, cinema and theme park tickets.

The app will promote eating more fruit and vegetables (Nick Ansell/PA)

“The Office of Health Improvement and Disparities is driving forward our levelling up agenda for health and ensuring prevention is a vital part of everything we do.

“This pilot is an excellent opportunity to find how best to inspire people to make small changes to their daily lives that will have a lasting positive impact on their health.”

The Department of Health and Social Care will pump £3 million into the scheme, which will be delivered by firm HeadUp in a yet-to-be-announced location in England over six months.

Sajid Javid stressed the importance of tackling health disparities (Toby Melville/PA)