Ahoy there! Pirate ship with skeleton crew forms Halloween garden display

A Staffordshire homeowner has used scrap wood including pallets to build a 30ft model of a pirate ship as a Halloween garden display.

Andrew Carvel is now inviting passers-by at the makeshift attraction to donate to the local Tamworth Pantry food bank.

The builder, who had help with construction of the ship from his fiancee Lisa, told the PA news agency: “Last year I did a bit of a castle out the front.

Andrew Carvel’s giant pirate ship is crewed by skeletons (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I think it’s come out alright.”

He said of his partner: “She makes all the models. She loves Halloween and that’s what got me into it.

Andrew Carvel hopes people who appreciate his efforts will make a donation to the local food bank (Joe Giddens/PA)