Ahoy there! Pirate ship with skeleton crew forms Halloween garden display

UK NewsPublished:

Andrew Carvel spent a fortnight creating the boat at his home in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Ahoy there! Pirate ship with skeleton crew forms Halloween garden display

A Staffordshire homeowner has used scrap wood including pallets to build a 30ft model of a pirate ship as a Halloween garden display.

Andrew Carvel is now inviting passers-by at the makeshift attraction to donate to the local Tamworth Pantry food bank.

The builder, who had help with construction of the ship from his fiancee Lisa, told the PA news agency: “Last year I did a bit of a castle out the front.

Halloween decorations
Andrew Carvel’s giant pirate ship is crewed by skeletons (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I think it’s come out alright.”

He said of his partner: “She makes all the models. She loves Halloween and that’s what got me into it.

Halloween decorations
Andrew Carvel hopes people who appreciate his efforts will make a donation to the local food bank (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Carvel added that the ship has proved popular with neighbours and passers-by, some of whom have made donations to the food bank.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News