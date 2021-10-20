What the papers say – October 20

A significant potential vaccine development, fears of a slow rollout of boosters and the age of the Queen dominate the front pages on Wednesday.

The Independent leads with an exclusive saying a new version of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine is being developed to target the Delta variant.

There is more downbeat news from the Daily Mirror regarding vaccination, however, with the paper saying fears are rising over a “deadly winter Covid surge” due to delays in the rollout of booster jabs.

The Sun takes up this theme in splashing with its campaign to have all Britons receive a booster, while the Daily Express says millions are being urged to have the jab to “keep Britain safe from a looming winter wave of infection”.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, says the care home booster rollout is “falling short”.

And the i warns the Government and its advisers might have dropped the ball in regard to the pandemic, saying Covid scientists are now meeting only once a month despite rising infections.

On the environment, The Guardian says experts have warned the UK’s plans on carbon emissions “fall short on ambitions and funds”.

The Daily Mail, by contrast, highlights the amount of money to be spent on moves towards net zero emissions, calling it Boris Johnson’s “trillion pound green gamble”.

Metro leads on same story, under a headline of “Countdown to net zero”.

And The Times says Britons are facing higher taxes in order to pay for the Government’s ecological pledges, while also reporting the Queen’s protest that she is too young to receive the Oldie of the Year award.

The Daily Star has a cheeky take on the latter story, saying the 95-year-old is “not amused” and borrowing a famous quote from the monarch’s daughter Anne with its headline of “Naff orf!”

And the Financial Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning a “cut in banks’ profit surcharge” to keep the City of London competitive.