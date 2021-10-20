What is the Covid situation now and could we be facing another lockdown?

England’s chief medical officer has warned of rising coronavirus cases as winter “is drawing closer”, but the Government is so far sticking with its current plan rather than tightening up restrictions.

The PA news agency takes a look at the situation and what people are saying about whether the UK could be facing a new lockdown.

– What is the approach being taken by the Government now?

Currently, Plan A is in place, which focuses on following through with the vaccine programme, while also carrying out a booster jab campaign to top up the immunity of those already fully inoculated against the virus.

– And is this not enough?

Not according to a health leader who has warned we “risk stumbling into a winter crisis” unless tougher measures are enacted now.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation which represents health bodies, said it was time to bring in Plan B, and even suggested a Plan C was required if the second level of measures were insufficient.

– So what is Plan B?

Announcing its autumn/winter strategy last month, the Government set out details of a Plan B to escalate to if needed.

(PA Graphics)

There could also be communication to the public that the level of risk has increased, and with it the need to behave more cautiously, a tactic officials suggested had been seen to work when cases had risen previously.

– How are cases, hospital admissions and deaths looking at the moment?

On Tuesday, the Government said a further 223 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 138,852.

While the numbers are often higher on Tuesdays because of a lag in reporting deaths and cases over the weekend, this was the highest figure for daily reported deaths since March 9.

COVID-19 cases are rising and winter is drawing closer. 1) If you have not been vaccinated, now is the time.2) If you are offered a booster please take up the offer.3) Ventilation, masks in crowded indoor spaces and hand washing remain important. — Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the seven-day average for cases stood at 44,145 infections per day, the highest level for almost three months.

Across the UK as a whole, 7,749 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital on October 18, up 10% week-on-week and the highest number since September 20.

Nearly 40,000 Covid-19 patients were in hospital at the peak of the second wave in January.

– Is the current situation different to situations earlier in the pandemic?

Downing Street has credited the vaccination programme for hospital admissions and deaths being “far lower than we saw in previous peaks”.

(PA Graphics)

Vaccines were still working well overall to prevent severe disease.

The latest available numbers, released at the end of September by Public Health England, estimated jabs had prevented 261,500 hospital admissions among people aged 45 and over, while the number of deaths prevented by the rollout in England was estimated to be 127,500.

– How does the situation in the UK compare to other countries in Europe?

The weekly rate of new reported cases of Covid-19 in the UK is one of the highest in the world, having jumped from 367 cases per 100,000 people at the start of October to its current level of 463 per 100,000.

Masks in crowded places could be made mandatory under Plan B (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In terms of vaccine uptake as of Wednesday, almost 68% of the UK population had received two doses of vaccine according to Government figures, compared with at least 75% in Denmark, 79% in Spain and 86% in Portugal.

– What would need to change for Plan B to be implemented by the Government?

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there were “a number of different factors that would play into” a decision to bring in contingency measures set out in the autumn/winter strategy.

“Largely it would be required when there was a significant risk of the NHS being overwhelmed,” he said.

(PA Graphics)

– So is a lockdown off the table?

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he would “rule out” a further lockdown.

He said the Government had “plotted a path” between the view held by some that the lockdown was unnecessary, and others who call for restrictive measures to continue.

Prof Ferguson said that while a Plan B might be needed “which involves some rolling back of measures”, he was doubtful the country would “ever get close to the lockdown we were in in January of this year”.

On behalf of our members in England, we’re calling on @BorisJohnson to enact ‘Plan B’ of the Government’s winter strategy without delay to help keep people well and avoid the NHS becoming overwhelmed this winter. https://t.co/UY2QibUcR5 1/8 — NHS Confederation (@NHSConfed) October 20, 2021

– What are health leaders saying?

Mr Taylor said we were facing “a perfect storm”, with the usual winter pressures plus Covid on top.

He urged people to wear masks in crowded places, avoid unnecessary indoor gatherings and consider working from home if they could.

Professor Chris Whitty warned people that “now is the time” to get a jab if they have not already done so, and encouraged vaccinated people to “please take up the offer” of a booster.