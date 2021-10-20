Medical history to be checked as rules for gun licences tightened

Police will have to check someone’s medical history before issuing a gun licence in the wake of the mass shooting in Plymouth, the Government has confirmed.

From November 1, all firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor, the Home Office said.

New statutory guidance published on Wednesday sets out how any relevant health records – particularly any information on mental health, neurological conditions and substance abuse – will have to be reviewed as part of the process.

It means police, for the first time, will be legally required to follow the guidance to help improve standards and consistency across forces in the UK.

The Home Office said: “Background checks which can be conducted by the police are already extensive, spanning everything from criminal convictions and previous run-ins with the law, to evidence of domestic turmoil, unmanaged debt or even dishonesty.

“Existing laws also require a home visit by the police for first-time applicants, to ensure they have utmost confidence in an individual’s suitability to own a gun with no risk to public. Two credible referees for a firearm and one for a shotgun must be provided before a licence can be issued.”

Jake Davison, 22, killed five people in the Keyham area of the Devon port city earlier this year before turning the gun on himself.

His social media usage suggested an obsession with “incel” culture, meaning “involuntary celibate”, as well as an interest in guns.

Questions remain over how he was permitted to have a firearms licence.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the decision by the Devon and Cornwall force to return Davison’s shotgun certificate and weapon to him.

They had been seized in December last year following an assault allegation the previous September and were returned to him in July.

The British Medical Association, which helped develop the guidance, said it makes clear doctors are responsible for providing medical evidence but the police force will make the final decision on issuing the licence.

The organisation’s Dr Mark Sanford-Wood said: “As doctors we support the Government’s overall message – that gun ownership is a privilege and not a right – and that firearms must be in the hands of only those who are deemed safe and responsible.”