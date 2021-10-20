Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Blaenau Gwent in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 722 new cases in the seven days to October 16 – the equivalent of 1,031.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 377.0 in the seven days to October 9.

Bath & North East Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 269.4 to 971.2, with 1,907 new cases.

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the third highest rate, up from 150.8 to 954.8, with 1,108 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (571.3) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (493.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Cheltenham (up from 150.8 to 954.8)

Stroud (153.8 to 924.7)

Tewkesbury (96.2 to 811.4)

Bath & North East Somerset (269.4 to 971.2)

Blaenau Gwent (377.0 to 1,031.1)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 9.