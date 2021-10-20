48 more Lloyds Bank and Halifax branches to close

Lloyds Banking Group is to close a further 48 branches, blaming declining visits by customers.
The Unite union said the closure of 41 Lloyds Bank and seven Halifax branches will deny thousands of customers access to vital services and cash, and could lead to 178 job losses.
Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Like many other businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years, and this decline is continuing.
“Our branches remain a fundamental part of how we serve our customers but we need to ensure the size of our branch network reflects the number of customers wanting to use them.”
“This sector needs to start taking their corporate social responsibilities seriously and stop neglecting their obligations to their customers and workforce.
“Banks are leaving people behind in the rush to close bank branches and force consumers to go cashless to boost their mega-profits. It’s a classic example of putting profits before people.”
Unite said it believes the banking industry should have a legal commitment to protect access to cash and bank branches.
The announcement will cut the number of Lloyds Banking Group branches to 1,475, the union added.
The branches announced for closure are:
Brand Branch name Closing date
Lloyds Amesbury 28/02/2022
Lloyds Atherton 02/03/2022
Lloyds Attleborough 16/03/2022
Lloyds Balham 22/02/2022
Lloyds Berkhamsted 09/03/2022
Lloyds Birmingham Cotteridge 02/03/2022
Lloyds Birmingham Springfield 16/02/2022
Halifax Bristol Whiteladies 01/02/2022
Lloyds Brockworth 07/03/2022
Lloyds Cambridge Cattle Market 24/02/2022
Halifax Christchurch 01/02/2022
Lloyds Coleford 15/03/2022
Halifax Consett 03/03/2022
Lloyds Crewkerne 07/03/2022
Lloyds Darwen 08/02/2022
Lloyds Dorking 17/03/2022
Lloyds Earlestown 10/03/2022
Halifax East Grinstead 14/03/2022
Lloyds Garston 03/02/2022
Lloyds Great Bridge 17/02/2022
Lloyds Harpenden 23/02/2022
Lloyds Hatfield 01/03/2022
Lloyds Hull Holderness Rd 10/02/2022
Lloyds Kings Cross 03/02/2022
Lloyds Kirkby-in-Ashfield 07/02/2022
Lloyds Leagrave 15/02/2022
Lloyds Leatherhead 15/03/2022
Lloyds Maldon 15/02/2022
Lloyds Melksham 15/02/2022
Lloyds Muswell Hill 31/01/2022
Lloyds New Malden 14/02/2022
Lloyds Oxted 07/03/2022
Lloyds Penarth 09/02/2022
Lloyds Ponteland 08/02/2022
Halifax Portsmouth North End 22/02/2022
Lloyds Portsmouth North End 21/02/2022
Lloyds Prescot 28/02/2022
Lloyds Runcorn 01/03/2022
Lloyds Seaford 17/03/2022
Halifax Sevenoaks 24/02/2022
Lloyds South Kensington 31/01/2022
Lloyds Southampton Hythe 07/02/2022
Lloyds St Marys Isle of Scilly 25/04/2022
Lloyds Sydenham 21/02/2022 Halifax Tewkesbury 02/02/2022
Lloyds Tutbury 14/03/2022
Lloyds Windsor 08/03/2022
Lloyds Worthing George V Ave 02/02/2022