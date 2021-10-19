William and Kate host postponed reception to mark unveiling of Diana statue

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have held a reception at Kensington Palace to mark the unveiling of the Diana, Princess of Wales statue.

William and Kate gathered in the sunken garden of their London home, where the bronze tribute to the late princess is located.

But the Duke of Sussex, who lives in California after quitting as a senior working royal, did not fly back to attend Tuesday’s event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed guests to the sunken garden at their Kensington Palace home (Tim Rooke/PA)

Brothers William and Harry unveiled the memorial together in July on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

Guest numbers were limited at the brief official ceremony because of the pandemic to the two dukes and just 14 others including Diana’s three siblings, and the larger reception was postponed.

Harry, with Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, did not fly back for the event on Tuesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The guest list is thought to have included Diana’s close friends, former staff and relatives.

William and Harry have had a long documented rift, which stretches back to before the Sussexes’ wedding when Harry was apparently angered by what he perceived as William’s “snobbish” attitude to Meghan.

Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The princess was killed in a car crash on August 31 in 1997, when William and Harry were just 15 and 12.