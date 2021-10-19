Walking stick of first Northern Ireland PM sells for £10,000 at auction

A walking stick once owned by Northern Ireland’s first prime minister has sold for £10,000 at an auction in Belfast.

It comes in the year that Northern Ireland marks its centenary.

Karl Bennett at Bloomfield Auctions described the aid once used by James Craig as the “star lot” of Tuesday’s sale.

The walking stick once owned by James Craig (Liam McBurney/PA)

While it had been expected to sell for between £4,000 and £5,000, significant interest in the item saw bidding in the room, online and by phone reach £10,000.

The successful buyer was an online bidder.

The auction was won by an online bidder (Liam McBurney/PA)

Earlier this month a walking stick which once belonged to Irish republican leader Michael Collins sold for more than £50,000.