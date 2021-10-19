Second man charged over discovery of badly burned body in park

UK NewsPublished:

The body of William Leiper was found in August.

Second man charged over discovery of badly burned body in park

A second man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose charred remains were found at the site of a fire in a city park.

The severely burned body of William Leiper, 31, was found in Househill Park in the Pollok area of Glasgow at 7.35am on August 4.

Police said that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Leiper’s death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Jude McPhie, 40, appeared at the court in August charged with murder following the death.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News