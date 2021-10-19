Queen welcomes billionaires and tech entrepreneurs to Windsor Castle

The Queen welcomed billionaire business leaders, presidential envoys and tech entrepreneurs to Windsor Castle for a reception following a Government investment summit.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was among the guests invited to the Queen’s Berkshire home after the day-long conference in London aimed at encouraging foreign funding by showcasing the best of British innovation.

The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge at the reception, and met some of the leading figures in the castle’s green drawing room before the royals mingled more widely.

The Queen greets Bill Gates at a reception for international business and investment leaders (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

In a foreword for the Global Investment Summit’s official brochure, the Queen said she was “proud” of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but “there is still much more to do”.

The head of state also urged nations to “rise to the challenge” and avert the problems associated with climate change.

US climate envoy John Kerry, Poppy Gustafsson, chief executive officer of cyber security firm Darktrace, and Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, were among those who met the senior royals.

The Queen and John Kerry (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

The senior royals were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Prince Michael of Kent.

With drinks in hand Charles and William chatted to guests in the sumptuous surroundings of the Castle’s St George’s Hall.

In her foreword the Queen described how tackling the pandemic had inspired scientific breakthroughs and how innovation in the UK often comes from “teamwork against adversity” like the Second World War efforts of Alan Turing and colleagues in breaking the Nazi regime’s Enigma Code.

She added: “The challenge of today, however, is not in breaking a code. It is in working together across the globe to avert the challenges of climate change. It is our shared responsibility, of those in government, business, and civil society, to rise to this challenge.

“I am proud of how the United Kingdom is seeking to secure a sustainable future, yet there is still much more to do.

“This summit is not just a showcase, but an opportunity to come together and, in the generous spirit of collaboration, forge new partnerships.”

The Queen’s comments and come after the monarch appeared to suggest last week she was irritated by a lack of action in tackling climate change.