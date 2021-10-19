Queen praises UK’s move to a sustainable future but says there is more to do

The Queen has said she is “proud” of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but “there is still much more to do”.

The head of state also urged nations to “rise to the challenge” and avert the problems associated with climate change as the Government hosted business leaders at its Global Investment Summit in London.

The Queen’s comments were made in her foreword for the event’s official brochure, and come after the monarch appeared to suggest last week she was irritated by a lack of action in tackling climate change.

The Queen’s comments about action on climate change came when she attended the opening of the Welsh Senedd with Charles and Camilla. Jacob King/PA

In her foreword the Queen described how tackling the pandemic had inspired scientific breakthroughs and how innovation in the UK often comes from “teamwork against adversity” like the Second World War efforts of Alan Turing and colleagues in breaking the Nazi regime’s Enigma Code.

She added: “The challenge of today, however, is not in breaking a code. It is in working together across the globe to avert the challenges of climate change. It is our shared responsibility, of those in government, business, and civil society, to rise to this challenge.

“I am proud of how the United Kingdom is seeking to secure a sustainable future, yet there is still much more to do.

“This summit is not just a showcase, but an opportunity to come together and, in the generous spirit of collaboration, forge new partnerships.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with American businessman Bill Gates during the Global Investment Summit. Leon Neal/PA

At the event Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for billions of investment into green technologies as he said governments and the markets must work together to tackle climate change.