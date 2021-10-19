Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 15, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Bath & North East Somerset has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,723 new cases in the seven days to October 15 – the equivalent of 877.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 260.7 in the seven days to October 8.

Somerset West & Taunton has the second highest rate, up from 365.5 to 872.5, with 1,356 new cases.

Ipswich in Suffolk has the third highest rate, up from 709.7 to 861.2, with 1,171 new cases.

Torfaen has the highest rate in Wales (857.3); Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (559.8); and Stirling has the highest rate in Scotland (476.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Stroud (up from 143.1 to 782.4)

Cheltenham (138.7 to 773.9)

Bath & North East Somerset (260.7 to 877.5)

Tewkesbury (95.2 to 691.3)

Swindon (214.0 to 727.7)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 8.