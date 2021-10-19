Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google has unveiled its new flagship Pixel line of smartphones – the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, promising that the new devices will be “fast, smart and secure”.

The phones have been completely redesigned and include a Google-designed chip – the Google Tensor – for the first time.

Here is a closer look at both the new devices.

– Pixel 6

Starting at £599, the Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display which has been made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and is two times more scratch-resistant than previous Pixels.

The dual rear camera system includes a new 50-megapixel sensor – which is capable of up to 7x zoom and can capture up to 150% more light, Google says – and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Also worth a mention is the new Magic Eraser in Google Photos tool, which allows users to remove photobombers or other distractions from the background of images.

#MagicEraser in @GooglePhotos means you’ll have the starring role in all of your photos. Get extras out of the frame (as you can see in before/after below!) Available only on #Pixel6 and Pixel 6 Pro.#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/3ZkSwvtbf5 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

Google’s first processor, the Google Tensor, which has been custom designed for the Pixel means users will see up to 80% faster performance compared to the Pixel 5, Google says, with apps launching faster and gaming more responsive as a result.

Battery life has also been a key area of focus on the new device, with Google saying the Adaptive Battery in the Pixel 6 can in some cases last beyond 24 hours, even on 5G. This is because the phone is able to understand the apps used most often and direct power to them and away from apps that don’t need it.

There’s also super-fast charging capabilities, with up to 50% charge gained in just minutes.

– Pixel 6 Pro

Designed to be the powerhouse flagship of the new phone range, the Pixel 6 Pro is built around a large 6.7-inch QHD+ display which, like the Pixel 6, is also made with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Like all good flagship smartphones today, the 6 Pro supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate which means smoother scrolling and gaming.

On the back, there’s a new triple camera system, made up of a 50-megapixel sensor also on the Pixel 6, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Google describes it as a pro-level camera, and it also features the new Real Tone mode, which has been trained to better represent different skin tones more accurately in Portrait images.

Camera technology can overlook and exclude people of color. We're committed to reversing this bias with #RealTone on #Pixel6. We worked with expert image makers ?????? to improve our ? algorithms to represent people of color beautifully and accurately.#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/W6LLW2LhjY — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

Just like its smaller sibling, the 6 Pro has a massive battery, meaning it can last more than 24 hours in some circumstances, and the Google Tensor processor means apps like Live Translate are more quickly able to translate messages and videos.

Both devices house Google’s new Titan M2 security chip, which the company says builds security into the hardware of the phone to help better protect it from hackers and phishing attacks which attempt to breach the device.

Starting at £849, it is also well-priced to challenge the other flagship phones out there, including the iPhone 13 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.