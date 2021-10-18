Suspect had ‘dead girl pics’ folder on his computer, court hears

A laptop and phone found in the bedroom of a man on trial for terrorism offences had images of sexual activity with mutilated women in a folder named ‘dead girl pics’, a court has heard.

The images included photos of women who were believed to be dead, with parts of their bodies missing, including their breasts and heads.

Some of the photos showed signs of sexual activity with the corpses.

The devices are said to belong to Sam Imrie, who is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh for posting statements on the social media platform Telegram suggesting he was going to carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes.

The 24-year-old has also been accused of planning to stream live footage of “an incident”, and of taking, or permitting to be taken or made, indecent photographs of children.

Giving evidence on Monday, Robert Steer, 51, a cybercrime leader in digital forensics for the police, told the court the laptop and phone had 78 files showing deceased women that he believed were “genuine” photos, some of which were taken at a morgue.

He said several of the images were “distinct” showing sexual activity with the corpses.

Jurors heard that 67 images of child exploitation were also found on the accused’s phone.

Mr Steer said there were 17 photos classed as category A under the UK’s child abuse image database (CAID), which involves photos showing penetrative sex or sadist acts with an animal or a child.

There were also eight images under category B and 42 under category C.

Category B involves images involving non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, while category C relates to “other indecent images” that could include children “sexually posing”, Mr Steer said.

Among other charges, Imrie is accused of being in possession of neo-Nazi, antisemitic and anti-Muslim material.

On the same laptop recovered from Imrie’s bedroom there was a folder called “Hero’s”, which had sub-folders including one named Anders Breivik and Brenton Tarrant, both convicted of terrorism offences.

On Thursday, the High Court in Edinburgh heard a recording of an interview carried out with the accused by police on July 8 2019.

The accused told police he was a “white nationalist”. Asked what that meant, he replied: “It means I care about my race.”

Imrie denied that he thought white people were superior to non-whites, saying he believed the Chinese were superior.

He made no response when it was put to him that that view “flies in the face of white nationalism”.

Jurors previously heard how the accused made a series of derogatory remarks about minority groups on the messaging app Telegram.

Imrie blamed his actions on alcohol.

When asked about his visit to the Fife Islamic Centre in July 2019, which he had threatened to burn down on the Telegram app, Imrie said: “It was a joke.”

He denies all of the nine charges against him, three of which come under the Terrorism Act.