In Pictures: Students let hair down for traditional Raisin Monday foam fight

UK NewsPublished:

On Raisin Monday, first-year students at St Andrews University dress in embarrassing, flamboyant costumes and engage in a huge shaving foam fight.

Hundreds of students at St Andrews University have let their hair down in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

Students got a soaking as part of the famous event inspired by the 600-year-old Scottish university’s “academic families” tradition, which sees older students adopt first-year students as “children” and help guide them in a system of mentoring.

The mentoring culminates in Raisin Weekend, when the “children” are entertained by their parents and are encouraged to play pranks and silly games.

On Raisin Monday the “children” dress in embarrassing, flamboyant costumes, are given strange objects with a traditional Latin inscription, and are let loose on Lower College lawn for an enormous shaving foam fight.

Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife
(Jane Barlow/PA)
