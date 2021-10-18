How royals rank as Archie replaces Charlie in list of top 10 names for boys

Archie, the name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, entered the top 10 names for boys in England and Wales for the first time in 2020, replacing Charlie.

George remained the most popular name associated with the royal family, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s oldest son and third in line to the throne was the second most popular boys’ name overall in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, with their newborn son, Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There were 2,944 babies named Archie in 2020, up from 2,544 in 2019.

A total of 2,810 babies were named Charlie in 2020, down from 3,355 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Charles is 88th on the list of boys’ names, down two places since 2019 and down 26 places since 2010.

A total of 646 babies were named Charles in 2020.

George has been in the top 10 most popular boys’ names since 2013 and has been in the top 100 since annual records began in 1996.

Prince George was born in 2013 and since then the name has climbed the rankings, going from 10th that year to second in 2018 and staying there since.

(PA Graphics)

Harry, the name of Archie’s father, was the eighth most popular boys’ name last year, with 3,209 babies given that name, down from fifth place in 2019, third place in 2018 and second place in 2017.

Charlotte, a mainstay of the top 100 since the 1970s and the name of William and Kate’s middle child, was the 20th most popular girls’ name in England and Wales in 2020, down from 18th in 2019, and 12th in 2018.

The name of the youngest Cambridge child, Louis, ranked 52nd in 2020, up one place on the previous year and up 17 places since 2010.

William is ranked 20th on the 2020 list of boys’ names, down from 17th in 2019.

Kate is ranked 771st on the 2020 list of girls’ names in 2020, down from 609th in 2019, while Catherine is in 416th place in 2020, having been at 417th place in 2019.

(PA Graphics)

The Duchess of Sussex’s name, Meghan, dropped to 710th place in 2020, having been in 641st in 2019 and 431st in 2018.

The name of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, was ranked 445th in 2020, up from position 491 in 2019.

Anne, the name of the Princess Royal, was in 992nd place in 2020, up from 1,189th in 2019.

The Earl of Wessex’s name, Edward, stays in the top 30 in 29th place in 2020, down from 24th in 2019.

The Duke of York’s name, Andrew, is in 266th place on the list of top boys’ names for 2020, down from 227th in 2019.

The name Lilibet, chosen by Harry and Meghan for their daughter born in June this year, does not appear in the top 5,493 names for girls in England and Wales in 2020.