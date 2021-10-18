Charles tells of Prince George learning about climate change

The Prince of Wales has told how his grandson Prince George is learning about climate change as he introduced a documentary ahead of Cop26.

Heir to the throne Charles said eight-year-old George was learning how global warming was causing “the big storms, and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages” around the world.

Charles, shown holding a revolving earth in the footage, told viewers: “Your future depends upon the future of the planet.”

The prince tells viewers: “I’m old enough to have a grandson.

“Like you he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms, and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world.

“When I was his age, people had no idea about the damage they were doing, but by the time I was a teenager I started to see that if we didn’t stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed.”

He expressed concern that “we have forgotten that we have to put back into nature as much as we take out”.

Queen, 17, from Cameroon who features in the programme (Sky Kids/PA)

World leaders are preparing to gather at the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month.