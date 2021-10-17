Politics must be kinder and based on respect, says Speaker after MP’s death

The Speaker of the House of Commons has called for politics to be kinder after the death of his colleague and friend Sir David Amess.

In an article for the Observer and Mail on Sunday, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he does not want to see an end to face-to-face meetings with constituents and he urged the “hate” in politics to stop.

Sir David, 69, who had been an MP since 1983, was meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday when he was stabbed multiple times.

In the article, Sir Lindsay said: “If anything positive is to come out of this awful latest tragedy it is that the quality of political discourse has to change.

“The conversation has to be kinder and based on respect.

“This incident has shown that there is unity across the political divide in support of democracy.

“The hate, which drives these attacks, has to end.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, right, joined the Prime Minister on Saturday to lay flowers at the scene of Sir David Amess’s killing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

After that attack new security measures for MPs were put in place, but Sir Lindsay said these now need to be reviewed – and he added that is happening “closely and at pace” with the Home Office.

The Speaker made it clear he is in favour of keeping face-to-face appointments as they are “the cornerstone of our democracy”.

He said: “The very essence of being an MP is to help and be seen by our constituents.

“They are the people who elected us to represent them, so surely making ourselves available to them is the cornerstone of our democracy?”