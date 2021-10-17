Ernie Ross, former labour MP for Dundee West, dies at the age of 79

Former Labour MP Ernie Ross has died at the age of 79.

Mr Ross, who was the MP for Dundee West from 1979 until 2005, died on Sunday in the city.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar paid tribute, saying Mr Ross was a “passionate voice against injustice, not just in Dundee but across the world”.

He added: “Whether campaigning to save the local dental hospital or for human rights abroad, he knew the importance of using the privilege afforded to him by politics to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves.

“Across the parliament and the Labour Party he was a trusted confidante, advisor and friend.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of the entire Scottish Labour family are with June, his beloved family and his many friends.”

Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland, said Mr Ross “passed away peacefully in Dundee”.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “He was a lovely man, utterly devoted to his family and a friend to many.

“He took untold joy in the election of a Labour government in 1997.

“For eight years he never stopped smiling as he voted through legislation time and again that helped his constituents and the country. I remember that night in 97 with him so well.

“He gave me my first job in politics when he told UK Gen Sec David Triesman that I was to be employed as an organiser in Dundee.

“The first I knew was a call to say I was to start the following Monday. The person in charge of the party budget has yet to forgive me.”