Man charged with impersonating police officer over ‘kidnap’ of teenager

A chef has been charged with impersonating a police officer and sexual offences over the alleged kidnap of a teenage girl.

Sussex Police said David Peter Young, 32, of Garton Close, Ifield, Crawley, will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday over an incident in Crawley on Wednesday.

The force said a 14-year-old girl was approached on her way to school in the Three Bridges area by a man wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket.

The girl was unharmed and is receiving support.

Young has been charged with offences including kidnap with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence, kidnap, and impersonating a police officer.

Superintendent Marc Clothier said: “We want to reassure people we have not received any similar reports at this time and there is no current risk to anyone in the community in relation to this case.

“You will see more uniformed patrols in the area and we encourage you to stop and talk to us if you have any concerns.

“If you have any information that would assist our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting Operation Lonsdale.”

It follows concerns being raised around women being approached by lone police officers following the murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens, a former policeman.

Sussex Police said if this scenario happens, officers should be asked to use their police radio to contact their operator and confirm their identity.