Tributes paid to ‘true gent’ and ‘friend to everyone’ Sir David Amess

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been described as a “true gent” and “a friend to everyone” following his death.

The 69-year-old, who has been an MP since 1983, was stabbed several times during a “very distressing” incident at a constituency surgery in Essex.

A suspect has been arrested.

Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, tweeted: “Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess.

“He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.”

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps described Sir David Amess as “a true parliamentarian”.

He tweeted: “Awful, tragic news about David.

“A dedicated, thoughtful man and a true Parliamentarian, who lost his life while serving the constituents who he worked relentlessly for throughout his career.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.

“My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today.

“In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no-one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”

Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch tweeted: “Heartbroken. I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament. But I can’t. I feel sick. I am lost.

“Rest in Peace. A little light went out in Parliament today. We will miss you.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis described Sir David Amess as “one of life’s truly nice people”.

He tweeted: “I knew David both from my days as a councillor in Essex and as a fellow MP.

“One of life’s truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it.

“So shocked and saddened by this awful news. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Speaking before Sir David’s death was confirmed, Conservative MP and former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the BBC News channel: “The reality for us is that we see constituents all the time, both in their houses and in surgeries.

“We’re out and about, we’re always available, we must be available, it’s the most critical bit of what makes the British parliamentary system I think one of the most accessible in the world, and that’s because we want it that way.

“We don’t want to be cowed or frightened into doing something different, and I certainly won’t, and I know my colleagues will feel the same.

“So I hope this is resolved very, very quickly, as I say, but we will certainly want to continue the way that we do things.

“Of course there may be some other elements that may be added to it, but notwithstanding that I want my constituents to have full access and I’m sure David would have felt the same.”

Also speaking before Sir David’s death was confirmed, Judith Canham, deputy chair of the local Conservative club, said Sir David was a “true constituency MP” and a “friend to everyone”.

“I just can’t believe it, how anybody could harm a kind man like David I don’t know,” she told Sky News.