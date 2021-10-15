Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.
Here is what we know so far about the incident:
– The Southend West MP was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex at midday on Friday.
– Police said a knife was recovered.
– Detectives are not looking for any other suspects.
– Aerial footage showed multiple police officers outside the church and an air ambulance at the scene.
– Former Conservative prime minister Theresa May said it was “heartbreaking”, adding: “A tragic day for our democracy.”
– Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside Parliament following Sir David’s death.