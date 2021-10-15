Man arrested after MP Sir David Amess stabbed at constituency surgery

A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea.

We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.

A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else.

We'll bring you more info when we have it. pic.twitter.com/U3dU7btoz7

— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 15, 2021