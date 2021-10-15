Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover

A man has admitted plotting to steal a number of luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover belonging to TV presenter Declan Donnelly.

Alfie Chandler, 18, from Hounslow, west London, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal the cars between January 1 and July 9 this year.

Tommy Hutchinson, also 18, from Feltham, west London, who is also charged with conspiracy to steal the vehicles, pleaded not guilty.

At a hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, Chandler and Hutchinson spoke only to confirm their names and to enter their pleas.

The defendants were released on bail by Kingston Crown Court (Martin Keene/PA)

Edward Atkins, 34, also from Feltham, is due to enter his plea at a later date.

All the defendants were released on bail.

The court heard that Mr Donnelly’s black Range Rover was among £750,000 worth of high-value vehicles allegedly targeted.

Police were called to the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! presenter’s west London home in the early hours of April 6.

The star, his wife Ali Astall, 43, and three-year-old daughter Isla were reportedly asleep at the time.

No vehicles were taken.